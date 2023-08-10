Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.37. 605,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $39.56.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,587,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

