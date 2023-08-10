Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.566 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SLF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.01. 105,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,035. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

