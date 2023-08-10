Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Lowered to C$77.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins set a C$75.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.36.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$67.87. 1,865,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,385. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.28. The company has a market cap of C$39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$70.11.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.08. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of C$11.98 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.218018 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

