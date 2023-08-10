Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$79.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.15.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

TSE:SLF traded down C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$67.57. 469,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.28. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$52.97 and a 12 month high of C$70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C$0.08. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of C$11.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.218018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.