Sunburst Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,394,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,537,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.76. 546,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

