Sunburst Financial Group LLC Has $922,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.23. 627,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

