Sunburst Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 183,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,810. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.651 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.