Sunburst Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $106.50. 1,382,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,613. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $116.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

