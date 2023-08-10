SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Down 20.2%

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price dropped 20.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.61 and last traded at C$6.32. Approximately 137,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 78,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$721.38 million, a P/E ratio of -41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.45.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.10. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of C$302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

