Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Compass Point

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Compass Point from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHO. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,452. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 234,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 46,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 182,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

