Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $538,889,000 after buying an additional 273,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.08.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $219.43. 768,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.64 and its 200 day moving average is $210.28. The company has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

