Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sylvamo’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Sylvamo Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of SLVM stock traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $39.74. 635,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,042. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.99.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on SLVM

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 389.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the first quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Sylvamo by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sylvamo by 36.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.