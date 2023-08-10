Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TSM traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $94.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,943,704. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $487.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

