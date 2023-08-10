Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,771,000 after purchasing an additional 810,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,419,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,342,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,902,000 after purchasing an additional 394,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,876,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,769,000 after purchasing an additional 953,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,191,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,905,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average is $93.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

