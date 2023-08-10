Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.03-$3.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.96-$1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.68.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $141.94. The company had a trading volume of 354,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,046. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

