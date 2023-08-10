Tanweer Sheikh Ansari Acquires 1,000 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) EVP Tanweer Sheikh Ansari acquired 1,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $14,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,106 shares in the company, valued at $29,820.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tanweer Sheikh Ansari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Tanweer Sheikh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of First of Long Island stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $13,690.00.

First of Long Island stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.04. 15,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,015. The firm has a market cap of $316.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 73,278 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

