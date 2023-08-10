Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Trading Down 12.9 %

NYSE:TPR traded down $5.34 on Wednesday, reaching $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,802,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,354. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.