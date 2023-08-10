TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 662 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,133,000 after purchasing an additional 173,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.74. 794,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,370. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

