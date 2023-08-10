TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,270 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,260,929,000 after acquiring an additional 476,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after acquiring an additional 129,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $115.88. 2,775,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,152,003. The company has a market cap of $129.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.