TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 80,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.4 %

CG traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 954,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,426. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.89%.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $215,808.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882 in the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

