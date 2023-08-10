TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,001. The company has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.89. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

