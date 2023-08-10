TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,786 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $3,107,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.59. 1,322,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,910. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $183.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

