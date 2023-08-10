TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $453,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.37. 1,911,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,557. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.97. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.