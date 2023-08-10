TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,035 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Shell by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Shell by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,385.20.

Shell Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. The company has a market cap of $218.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.