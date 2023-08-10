TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,028 iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,954,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,768 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

