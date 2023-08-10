TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,052 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,301,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after buying an additional 590,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 561,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $106.43. 1,454,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,215. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $115.88.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

