TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 2,506,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

