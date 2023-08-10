TD Cowen Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $215.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABC. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.36.

Shares of ABC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,991. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $194.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,563,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

