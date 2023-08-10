TD Securities Increases Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $20.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.59. 1,528,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,227. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

