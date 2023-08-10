TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Down to $6.94

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.94, but opened at $6.75. TDCX shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 65,060 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

TDCX Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.20 million and a PE ratio of 12.50.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. TDCX had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. Analysts anticipate that TDCX Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TDCX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TDCX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TDCX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TDCX by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after acquiring an additional 958,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

