TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT Lowered to $32.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTGT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of TTGT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. 92,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,589. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $72.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $876.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 12.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TechTarget by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TechTarget by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

