Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $3,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 791.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 567,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 243,570 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 49.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 83,162 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE TEO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. 21,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.208 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 24.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.05%.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

