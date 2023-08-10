Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Telos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telos

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Telos Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLS. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Telos by 2,569.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,288,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter worth about $27,666,000. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 76.5% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,501,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after buying an additional 1,286,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 230.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 974,120 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 234,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,873. The firm has a market cap of $197.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Telos will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telos

(Get Free Report

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.