Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos
Telos Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 234,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,873. The firm has a market cap of $197.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.
Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 22.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Telos will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Telos
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
