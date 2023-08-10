Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,108 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.37% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.52. 34,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $13.03.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

