Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 301 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,388,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,359. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

