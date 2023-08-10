Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $52.42. 3,014,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,926. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.