Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 937,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.71. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $56.83.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

