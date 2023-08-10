Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 6,416 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 1,193,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,021. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $42.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

