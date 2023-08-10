Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LH. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.1 %

LH traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.22. The company had a trading volume of 500,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,495. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.43 and a 200-day moving average of $227.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

