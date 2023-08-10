Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 136 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Amdocs by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $9,363,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.81. 517,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

