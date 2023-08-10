Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 356,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,234. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

