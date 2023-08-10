Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 463,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,517,000 after buying an additional 74,910 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,271,124,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $8,140,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THC remained flat at $73.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,569,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,071. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

