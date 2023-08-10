Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. Teradata also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.92-$2.04 EPS.

Teradata Stock Down 1.6 %

TDC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.17. 878,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,975. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.58. Teradata has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities started coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 48.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Teradata by 5,917.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

