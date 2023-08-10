Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 7,950.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSCDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.71) to GBX 270 ($3.45) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 310 ($3.96) to GBX 320 ($4.09) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

TSCDY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 122,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,260. Tesco has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

