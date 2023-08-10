Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 4.6% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 16.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.19. The company had a trading volume of 99,978,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,352,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.85. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

