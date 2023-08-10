Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Tetra Tech updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-$1.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.22-$5.27 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.1 %

TTEK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.21, for a total transaction of $390,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,468,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

