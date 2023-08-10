Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.28 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.22-$5.27 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $167.03. The company had a trading volume of 257,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.58 and its 200 day moving average is $150.22. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 88.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

