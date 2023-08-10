Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.27. 4,694,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218,783. The stock has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.18 and its 200 day moving average is $174.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

