The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

AAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $54,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $420.14 million, a PE ratio of -170.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

