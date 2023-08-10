The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $109.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.57. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $333,689,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Allstate by 67,323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after buying an additional 1,799,548 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $190,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

